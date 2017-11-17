11 Things We Learned This Week

This week, we learned …
This tiger shark is fine—like most fish, it can swim and breathe upside down.
Photograph by Paul Nicklen, National Geographic
What’s it like to swim with the world’s biggest fish?
Researchers have found that inequality tended to gradually increase as societies transitioned from hunting and gathering to farming, supporting long-held hypotheses about how agriculture intensified social hierarchies. This relief of animal husbandry in Ancient Egypt dates to the early 1400s BCE.
Photograph by The Yorck Project, courtesy Wikimedia. Public domain
What is the history of domestication?
These Peruvian first-graders are stressing about tests.
Photograph by Charlie Hamilton James, National Geographic
What are some Nat Geo memories of kindergarten?
What is hijab?
Fiji is home to hundreds of low-lying islets.
Photograph by Mattias Klum, National Geographic
Where else has sea level rise been connected to disappearing islands?
The Kakuma Refugee Camp in Kenya is home to about 150,000 people, as well as makeshift cafes, general stores, movie theaters, and barbershops. Photograph by Randy Olson, National Geographic
What is life like in a refugee camp?
Either the woman shrunk or the bird got huge.
Illustration from Nürnberger Schembart-Buch, courtesy Christian-Albrechts Universita zu Kiel
Who was the Black Death’s patient zero?
Helping students understand how ideas such as liberty and responsibility change across time and space is a key concept in civics—and geography!
Photograph by Kristen Bednarz, National Geographic
Teaching to the test can be done well, but it’s not easy. Get some tips from our educator community here.
Tête-bêche refers to materials printed upside down or sideways relative to another, like this 1973 Soviet stamp.
Illustration by the USSR Post, courtesy Wikimedia. Public domain
Follow the Nat Geo Library and Archives to keep up with the latest lingo!
Students show off dictionaries donated by U.S. Embassy in Monrovia, Liberia, in 2007.
Photograph courtesy the U.S. State Department
How is SMS helping Liberian schools?
Librarians and others can help shift kids from being passive technology consumers and towards being active technology maker-creators.
Photograph by Photograph by Junaid Ahmed, National Geographic Your Shot
What are some tips for setting up tech?
